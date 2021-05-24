Home

Biden administration extends immigration relief to Ukrainians in the US

CNN
March 4, 2022 12:22 pm

The Department of Homeland Security will allow Ukrainians who are in the United States to remain in the country under a form of humanitarian relief.

The relief – known as Temporary Protected Status, or TPS – applies to people who would face extreme hardship if they were forced to return to homelands devastated by armed conflict or natural disasters. As such, these protections are limited to people already in the United States. DHS secretary has the discretion to designate a country for TPS.

“Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked attack on Ukraine has resulted in an ongoing war, senseless violence, and Ukrainians forced to seek refuge in other countries,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement announcing the move. “In these extraordinary times, we will continue to offer our support and protection to Ukrainian nationals in the United States.”

Some 30,000 Ukrainians on visas could benefit from this protected status, according to the Migration Policy Institute, a non-partisan think tank. Extending TPS to Ukrainians who have been issued temporary visas would shield them from deportation when those visas expire. Individuals must have continuously resided in the US since March 1 to be eligible. The TPS designation will be in place for 18 months.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has been under pressure from Democratic and Republican lawmakers, along with immigrant advocates, to provide protections to Ukrainians in the US who can’t return to war-torn Ukraine.

In a letter to President Biden this week, a bipartisan group of senators urged the administration to extend the relief, writing: “Forcing Ukrainian nationals to return to Ukraine in the midst of a war would be inconsistent with America’s values and our national security interests.”

Ukraine joins a list of 12 countries — including South Sudan and Venezuela — that have also been designated for TPS.

In a live CNN interview on Wednesday, New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez detailed the importance of granting TPS to Ukraine, telling Jake Tapper:

“You can’t take Ukrainians who legally enter the United States and happen to be here, to then send them back to a war zone.”

Before today’s announcement, Menendez closed by telling Tapper he “would expect the administration to ultimately grant TPS. I don’t see how they do not.”

