World
Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary ahead of Pete Buttigieg
February 13, 2020 6:38 am
Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire Democratic primary contest, on a terrible night for former vice-president Joe Biden.
The left-wing senator took a tight victory over centrist former mayor Pete Buttigieg, who offered a different Democratic vision in the race to take on President Trump in November.
Mr Sanders declared the night “the beginning of the end” of Mr Trump.
Success in New Hampshire – like Iowa – offers momentum for the race ahead.
Finishing behind Vermont senator Mr Sanders were two moderates – Mr Buttigieg and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar, who emerged as a surprise contender by taking third place.
Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren and Mr Biden – two erstwhile frontrunners – finished in fourth and fifth places.
Technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Colorado senator Michael Bennet both dropped out of the race.