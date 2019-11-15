Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucuses

Bernie Sanders scored a commanding victory in Nevada’s presidential caucuses today.

Cementing his status as the Democrats’ national front-runner but escalating tensions over whether he’s too liberal to defeat US President Donald Trump.

As Sanders celebrated, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg vied for second and Elizabeth Warren trailed further behind.

Article continues after advertisement

Nevada’s caucuses were the first chance for White House hopefuls to demonstrate appeal to a diverse group of voters in a state far more representative of the country as a whole than Iowa and New Hampshire.