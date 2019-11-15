Home

World

Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign

April 9, 2020 6:11 am

Senator Bernie Sanders has ended his presidential campaign, clearing the way for former Vice-President Joe Biden to become the Democratic party’s nominee.

Mr Sanders, 78, told supporters on Wednesday he saw no feasible path to get enough votes to win the nomination.

An early front-runner, the Vermont senator found success with young voters, but slipped behind Mr Biden in recent weeks.

He helped make healthcare and income inequalities key election issues.

Among the most left-leaning candidates during this year’s election cycle, the self-described ‘Democratic socialist’ campaigned on policies including healthcare for all, free public college, raising taxes on the wealthy and increasing minimum wage.

Mr Sanders, an Independent, had sought the Democratic presidential nomination before, losing out in 2016 to Hillary Clinton.

In both elections, he found favour with young voters who embraced his calls for a political ‘revolution’.

