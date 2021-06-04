Home

World

Benjamin Netanyahu calls to block Israel's newly formed coalition

| @BBCWorld
June 4, 2021 6:54 am
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. [Source: Reuters]

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu has lashed out at a newly agreed coalition which looks set to remove him from power after 12 years as prime minister.

Netanyahu called on right-wing members of parliament to block the coalition from taking office.

Eight opposition parties reached an agreement to work together to form a new government late on Wednesday.

Article continues after advertisement

But the group, from across Israel’s political spectrum, still needs parliamentary backing to take office.

In a post on Twitter, he criticised them as “left-wing” and “dangerous”.

He has previously called the proposed new government the “fraud of the century”, saying it endangered the state and people of Israel.

Observers have already noted that Netanyahu – who failed to form his own coalition despite his Likud party winning the most seats in the March vote – is likely to try to prevent the group getting the support it needs.

