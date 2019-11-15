Belgium facing 'tsunami' of new infections

Belgium could soon be overwhelmed by new coronavirus infections, the health minister has warned, amid soaring case numbers across the country.

Frank Vandenbroucke said new cases were close to a “tsunami” where authorities “no longer control what is happening”.

New measures to try to halt the spread came into force on Monday. All bars and restaurants are closed for four weeks.

Infection numbers are climbing throughout Europe, prompting new restrictions across the continent.

Italy announced a raft of measures on Sunday after recording its highest daily infection rate, while nine major French cities have been placed under curfew.

The Czech Republic – which has the highest infection rate on the continent – is considering a full national lockdown.