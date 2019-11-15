Belgium enters lockdown over coronavirus crisis until 5 April

Belgium has declared a lockdown for the entire country over the coronavirus crisis, following the example of several European countries.

According to the announced “far-reaching measures”, there will be no total lockdown, but public life will be severely curtailed, including through a ban on gatherings.

Belgian police will be responsible for strictly enforcing this confinement.

People will be allowed to go out in an emergency or to a supermarket, pharmacies and doctors. Any gatherings and meetings are prohibited.

Contrary to previous speculation, the country’s borders are not closing however travel abroad deemed non-essential will be prohibited until the end of the lockdown.

All non-essential stores will be closed while food stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, newsagents and banks will remain open.

Citizens will still be allowed to go to work, in cases where working remotely is not possible.