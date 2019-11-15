Belarus opens criminal case against opposition leaders

The Belarus chief prosecutor has launched a criminal case against opposition leaders, accusing them of trying to seize power.

The indictment from Alexander Konyuk says the “creation and activity of the [opposition] Coordination Council are aimed at seizure of state power, and at harming national security”.

Earlier President Alexander Lukashenko ordered police to end the mass protests against him in the capital Minsk.

Article continues after advertisement

His 9 August election win is disputed.