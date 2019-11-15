Home

Belarus opens criminal case against opposition leaders

BBC
August 21, 2020 6:16 am

The Belarus chief prosecutor has launched a criminal case against opposition leaders, accusing them of trying to seize power.

The indictment from Alexander Konyuk says the “creation and activity of the [opposition] Coordination Council are aimed at seizure of state power, and at harming national security”.

Earlier President Alexander Lukashenko ordered police to end the mass protests against him in the capital Minsk.

His 9 August election win is disputed.

