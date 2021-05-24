Belarus moves migrants stranded in camp

Belarus has said temporary shelter has been provided for about 1,000 migrants who had been camping on its border with Poland, trying to get into the EU.

Poland confirmed that the large migrant camp on Belarus’s side of the border was emptying on Wednesday.

For months, thousands of men, women and children have been amassing at Belarus’s western borders.

Belarus has been accused of pushing migrants, mostly from the Middle East, to the border to destabilise the EU.

Belarus’s long-time authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, has repeatedly denied luring migrants to the border in revenge for EU sanctions.

The border crisis reached boiling point on Tuesday after Polish forces used tear gas and water cannon to repel migrants trying to cross into the country.

Some of the migrants attempted to breach a heavily fortified crossing and threw missiles at the Polish forces, leaving several with injuries.

The migrants have been living in camps in freezing conditions and with little food or water just inside Belarus, stranded between Polish guards on one side and Belarusian guards on the other.