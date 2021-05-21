Belarus journalist's family fear torture after plane arrest

The father of a journalist who was arrested after his flight was diverted to Belarus has told the BBC he fears his son may be tortured.

Roman Protasevich, 26, was on a flight from Greece which was rerouted to Minsk on Sunday over a supposed bomb threat.

Western countries have accused Belarus of “hijacking” the Ryanair plane in order to arrest the dissident reporter.

Dmitri Protasevich said he was “really afraid” of how his son would be treated by the authorities in his home country.

“We hope that he will cope. We are afraid to even think about it, but it’s possible he could be beaten and tortured. We are really afraid of that,” he told the BBC’s Sarah Rainsford in a video call on Monday.

“We are really shocked and really upset,” he said. “This sort of thing shouldn’t be happening in the 21st Century at the heart of Europe.

“We hope that the whole international community, including the European Union, will put unprecedented pressure on the authorities. We hope the pressure will work and the authorities will realise they’ve made a really big mistake.”

Belarus sent a fighter jet to force flight FR4978 – which had departed from the Greek capital, Athens, and was bound for Lithuania – to land, claiming a bomb threat. It touched down in the capital Minsk at 13:16 local time (10:16 GMT) on Sunday.

Police then took Mr Protasevich away when the plane’s 126 passengers disembarked. The activist, who witnesses said was “super scared”, was arrested along with his girlfriend Sofia Sapega.

Belarus is the only European country that still executes prisoners, and witnesses said Mr Protasevich told fellow passengers he feared he would face the death penalty.

Three other passengers did not reach the plane’s final destination, which was the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said he believed some Belarusian KGB agents also departed the plane at Minsk, but this has not been independently verified.