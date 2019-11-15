Beirut fire: Large blaze erupts in port a month after explosion

Lebanon has launched an investigation into a huge fire at a warehouse storing aid that erupted in the port of Beirut – one month after a massive explosion there killed more than 190 people.

The blaze broke out where an aid agency had been storing food and cooking oil.

Firefighters and military officials spent hours battling the fire, using helicopters to drop water on it, before getting it under control on Thursday.

Article continues after advertisement

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known.