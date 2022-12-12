Beijing swings from anger over zero-COVID to coping with infections

[Source: Reuters]

Beijing’s COVID-19 gloom deepened on Sunday with many shops and other businesses closed.

And an expert warned of many thousands of new coronavirus cases as anger over China’s previous COVID policies gave way to worry about coping with infection.

China dropped most of its strict COVID curbs on Wednesday after unprecedented protests against them last month, but cities that were already battling with their most severe outbreaks, like Beijing, saw a sharp decrease in economic activity after rules such as regular testing were scrapped.