Beijing security office opens in Hong Kong

A new national security office has been officially opened in Hong Kong, placing mainland Chinese agents in the heart of the territory for the first time.

The office is one element of a sweeping new law which outlaws criticism of China’s government.

Hong Kong was, until the law was passed, the only part of China not subject to such policies.

Article continues after advertisement

The law has caused alarm in Hong Kong but officials say it will restore stability after violent protests.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that it was “actually relatively mild as far as national security laws are concerned” and would enable Hong Kongers to “exercise their rights and freedoms without being intimidated and attacked”.