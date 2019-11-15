Beijing records 36 new COVID-19 cases

Beijing has recorded 36 new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases, amid fears of a second wave in the Chinese capital.

Another 36 cases were also recorded on Saturday. The city had previously seen no new cases in more than 50 days.

The country’s Vice Premier Sun Chunlan called on officials to take “decisive measures”, warning that the risk of further spread remained high.

The outbreak has been linked to the city’s largest wholesale market.

A total of 79 cases are linked to the Xinfadi market, said the Global Times.