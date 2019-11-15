Home

Beijing faces diplomatic crisis after reports of mistreatment of Africans in China

CNN
April 14, 2020 5:47 pm

Beijing is facing a diplomatic crisis in Africa after reports of alleged COVID-19-related discrimination against African nationals in China sparked widespread anger across the continent.

African students and expatriates in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou were last week subject to forced coronavirus testing and arbitrary 14-day self-quarantine, regardless of recent travel history, amid heightened fears of imported infections.

Large numbers of African nationals were also left homeless, after being evicted by landlords and rejected by hotels in the city.

Having reportedly contained the virus within China, concerns have grown in recent weeks over a so-called second wave, brought into the country by overseas travelers.

