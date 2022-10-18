Beijing delays key economic figures as leaders meet

President Xi Jinping. [Photo Credit: BBC News]

China has delayed the release of its latest economic growth figures, which were due to be published as the Communist Party’s leadership gathers.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) did not give a reason for the delay.

The decision has been described as “very rare” by experts and is seen by some as a sign of further weakness in the world’s second-largest economy.

Article continues after advertisement

President Xi Jinping is expected to be confirmed for a historic third term at this week’s party congress in Beijing.

According to an updated NBS calendar, the publication of several key economic indicators, including third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP), had been “postponed”.

A new date for the release of the figures has yet to be scheduled.

NBS did not immediately respond to a BBC request for comment.

Pushan Dutt, an economics professor at INSEAD university, told the BBC the delay was a “very rare event” as the Chinese government had released data as scheduled through the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Dan Wang, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank China, believes “the delay may not necessarily be because of disappointing economic data”.

Mr Xi signalled on Sunday that there would be no immediate loosening of his controversial zero-Covid strategy, which has weighed on China’s economic growth.

GDP measures the size of an economy. Gauging its expansion or contraction is one of the most important ways of measuring how well or badly an economy is performing and is closely watched by economists and central banks.

China previously indicated that it may miss its annual economic growth target of 5.5%.

The Politburo – the ruling Communist Party’s top policy-making body – did not mention the official growth target in a statement after its quarterly policy meeting in July. Instead, it said it aimed to keep growth within “a reasonable range”.

Iris Pang, Greater China chief economist at ING Bank, said she expects that China’s third quarter GDP data would “not paint an optimistic picture”.