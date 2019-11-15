Before the riots broke out, Congress certified just 12 of the 538 electoral votes

Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol this afternoon, interrupting a joint session of Congress where lawmakers were set to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win.

The process of certifying the electoral votes works alphabetically, with lawmakers starting with Alabama and then working through the states in alphabetical order.

Congress had certified just two states — Alabama’s nine Electoral College votes and Alaska’s three — before the riots broke out. All 12 of those votes went to President Trump.

Article continues after advertisement

There are 538 electoral votes in total, one for each congressperson and senator plus three for Washington, DC.

Lawmakers were in the process of discussing Arizona’s 11 Electoral College votes when the riots broke out. Several GOP lawmakers had objected to the votes, which were for Biden, prompting both the House and Senate to retire to their chambers to debate the objection.

After the riots broke out, Congress went into recess. It’s not clear when they could reconvene to continue the certification process.