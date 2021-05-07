Beethoven and The Heartbreak Kid actor dies aged 86

Charles Grodin, an American actor whose comic roles in films such as Midnight Run and Beethoven brought smiles to faces for decades, has died at 86.

Grodin died at his home in Wilton, Connecticut on Tuesday, the New York Times newspaper reported.

The actor’s son, Nicholas, told the newspaper his cause of death was bone marrow cancer.

Known for his dry wit, Grodin was a familiar face in Hollywood comedies and prime-time talk shows in the US.