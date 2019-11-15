Bedbugs 'deliberately released' at Walmart in Pennsylvania

Police are investigating the release of bedbugs in a US Walmart after staff found two containers of the insects hidden inside the store.

A manager at the supermarket in Pennsylvania found the bedbugs last week in a pill bottle inside a coat for sale.

Investigators believe the blood-sucking parasites were left at the shop in Edinboro deliberately.

The affected area of the store has been sealed off.

No suspects have been identified so far in the investigation, state trooper Cindy Schick told the BBC.

Police have not yet established a motive for the release of the insects at the Walmart, about 90 miles (145km) north-east of Cleveland.

The bedbugs were discovered by a Walmart manager on 2 January in a sealed pill bottle hidden inside a boy’s jacket in the store’s clothing department.