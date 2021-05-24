Beaches are closed after oil spill off Southern California destroys wildlife habitats

An oil pipeline off the coast of Southern California has spewed more than 100,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean.

This resulting in coating local wildlife habitats, shutting down a swath of popular beaches and potentially harming human health.

The leak in the pipeline appears to have stopped and oil removal efforts are underway, officials said Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

The breach, reported Saturday, occurred about 5 miles off the coast of Huntington Beach in Orange County, spilling the equivalent of an estimated 3,000 barrels — or 126,000 gallons — of post-production crude, local officials said.

Divers have been inspecting the 17-mile pipeline, hoping to find its exact source. The leak’s cause remains unknown.

By Sunday night, about 3,150 gallons of oil had been removed from the water and over a mile of oil boom — floating barriers designed to contain an oil spill — were deployed, the US Coast Guard said at that time.

“Fourteen boats conducted oil recovery operations Sunday afternoon,” the Coast Guard said. “Four aircraft were dispatched for overflight assessments. Shoreside response was conducted by 105 government agency personnel.”

The spill has done significant damage already, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley told CNN on Monday.

“This has devastated our California coastline in Orange County, and it’s having a tremendous impact on our ecological preserves as well as our economics,” she said. “We need answers and the public deserves answers.”

A day earlier, dead birds and fish were washing up on the shore, Foley said.

“The oil has infiltrated the entirety of the (Talbert) wetlands. There’s significant impacts to wildlife there,” she said Sunday. “These are wetlands that we’ve been working with the Army Corps of Engineers, with (a local) land trust, with all the community wildlife partners to make sure to create this beautiful, natural habitat for decades. And now in just a day, it’s completely destroyed.”

The oil spill is just the latest such incident to hit California’s shores, including the 1969 spill of as much as 4.2 million gallons of crude oil near Santa Barbara. Locally, Huntington Beach bore the brunt of a 1990 spill of about 417,000 gallons of crude oil when an oil tanker ran over its anchor and punctured its hull.

The current spill, at 126,000 gallons, would fill about 20% of an Olympic-sized pool. Its volume pales in comparison to the most serious oil spills in history, including the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska (11 million gallons) and the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico (134 million gallons).

Orange County health officials advised residents to avoid recreational activities on the coastline and recommended people who may have encountered the oil seek medical attention. Effects of oil or dispersants on people could include eye and skin irritation, headache and vomiting, with children and older people more at risk, an area health agency said.

“Even when an oil sheen may not be visible, dispersed and dissolved oil contaminants may exist in the water,” County Health Officer Dr. Clayton Chau said.

The city of Laguna Beach announced Sunday evening all beaches would close to the public beginning at 9 p.m., while Newport Beach issued an advisory warning people to avoid contact with ocean water and areas of beach impacted by oil.

Sections of the shoreline at Huntington Beach were closed on Saturday, with Mayor Kim Carr on Sunday describing the spill as a “potential ecological disaster.”

“In a year that has been filled with incredibly challenging issues, this oil spill constitutes one of the most devastating situations that our community has dealt with in decades,” Carr said. “We are doing everything in our power to protect the health and safety of our residents, our visitors and our natural habitats.”

Field teams in the area of the spill have found four birds injured by oil, a number an official said Monday was not as bad as anticipated.

“In our initial assessment of the area, the number of birds in the general area seems to be lower than we had feared,” said Dr. Michael Ziccardi, a veterinarian at UC Davis and the director of California’s Oiled Wildlife Care Network. “At this point, we’re cautiously optimistic related to the number of animals that might be affected.”