Bavaria train crash: At least four killed in German rail accident

The above shows derailed German train after deadly accident. [Source: BBC News]

At least four people were killed and about 30 injured when a train derailed in Germany’s south-eastern state of Bavaria, police say.

The train, which was carrying many students, was heading to Munich when three carriages came off the tracks near Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

It is unclear what caused the accident, a police spokesperson said.

Images published by local media show several crumpled train carriages lying on their sides.

An official from the Garmisch-Partenkirchen local authority had initially suggested that some 60 people had been injured, but Stefan Sonntag, a spokesperson for the German federal police, said that figure referred to the number of passengers on the train.

In a separate development, a carriage on an Italian high-speed train travelling from Turin to Rome derailed while approaching the capital.