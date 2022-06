Battle of Donbas could prove decisive in Ukraine war

[Source: Aljazeera]

Russia’s focus in the conflict is now Donbas and a battle that could decide the direction of the entire war.

Day after day, Russia is pounding the Donbas region of Ukraine with relentless artillery and air raids, making slow but steady progress to seize the industrial heartland of its neighbour.

With the conflict now in its fourth month, it’s a high-stakes campaign that could dictate the course of the entire war.

Article continues after advertisement

If Russia prevails in the battle of Donbas, it will mean that Ukraine loses not only land but perhaps the bulk of its most capable military forces, opening the way for Moscow to grab more territory and dictate its terms to Kyiv.

A Russian failure in the battle could lay the grounds for a Ukrainian counteroffensive – and possibly lead to political upheaval for the Kremlin.