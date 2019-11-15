Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state

Barbados has announced its intention to remove Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic.

The Caribbean island nation’s government says the time has come for them to fully leave their colonial past behind.

It aims to complete the process in time for the 55th anniversary of independence from Britain, in November 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

A speech written by Prime Minister Mia Mottley said Barbadians wanted a Barbadian head of state.

Buckingham Palace said that it was a matter for the government and people of Barbados.