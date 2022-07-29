World

Barack and Michelle Obama to return to White House for portrait unveiling

July 29, 2022 2:30 pm

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of their official portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. The portraits were commissioned by the Gallery, for Kehinde Wiley to create President Obama's portrait, and Amy Sherald that of Michelle Obama. [Source: CNN News]

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama at the White House later this fall.

This is for the unveiling of their White House portraits, according to an Obama spokesperson and the White House.

“On September 7, the President and Dr. Biden will host President and Mrs. Obama for the unveiling ceremony for their official White House portraits and that will be very exciting,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed at Thursday’s press briefing.

Article continues after advertisement

While there had been a decades-long tradition of first-term American presidents hosting their immediate predecessors at the White House to unveil their official portraits, a ceremony for the Obamas never came during Donald Trump’s time in the Oval Office.

This will also be Michelle Obama’s first time back at the White House since she and her husband left in 2017, according to the Obamas’ spokesperson. The former President visited the White House in April 2022 for a health care event — his first time in the building since welcoming then-President-elect Donald Trump for coffee on Inauguration Day in 2017.

NBC News first reported on the unveiling ceremony plans.

Though the dynamic within the club of living American presidents has typically been described as apolitical and generally friendly, Trump’s entrance into office changed things.

Trump lashed out at his predecessor in unprecedented fashion. And the Obamas grew to criticize Trump explicitly and in personal terms.

Biden, however, served as vice president throughout Obama’s eight years in office and has continued to stay in contact with his former boss.

“They were not just vice president and president. They are friends, and they consult and talk about a range of issues, and I would expect that continues through the course of President Biden’s presidency,” Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary at the time, told reporters in March 2021. “They keep in regular touch.”

The Covid-19 pandemic, which began during Trump’s time in office and continued into Biden’s tenure, has further complicated the prospect for in-person events at the White House.

The unveiling typically takes place in the White House’s East Room, where both the artists who created the pieces and the pieces themselves are unveiled at what’s generally known to be a bipartisan and collegial Washington affair.

Obama hosted George W. Bush in 2012; Bush hosted Bill Clinton in 2004; Clinton hosted George H.W. Bush in 1995; and the elder Bush hosted Ronald Reagan in 1989.

First ladies also attend the ceremony and their portraits are unveiled as well.

Under a process administered by the White House Historical Association, presidents and first ladies typically choose a portraitist before leaving the White House.

Sittings and final approval of the paintings occur afterward. Presidents and first ladies typically approve portraits before they’re unveiled to the public and inducted into the White House collection.

The association says all presidents since Jimmy Carter — who asked not to have a ceremony — have returned to the White House for an unveiling.

These portraits that sit in the White House are distinct from the portraits unveiled in 2018 for the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington. The portraits commissioned by the portrait gallery are currently on an extended nationwide tour.

The Obamas selected Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald — portraitists known for their work depicting Black individuals — for their Smithsonian pieces. While living and working in the White House, the Obamas integrated a broad swath of modern and contemporary pieces across the White House and the residence.

Usamate explains government’s tax policy

$2million allocated to upgrade weather radar

Cop reappears in court

Police continues election preparations

Council website launch to assist nurses

Bus fare assistance revised

Ratu Suliano willing to pay back $38,000

Work to develop affordable homes begin

Feakes commends Fijian people and hospitality

Parliament approves FSC government guarantee

USP Council to decide: Sayed-Khaiyum

Barack and Michelle Obama to return to White House for portrait unveiling

76 million-year-old dinosaur fossil sells at auction for $6.1 million

Amazon Takes $2 Billion Loss

41 deaths reported, 7605 new cases

We’ll play our game: Cole

Waerea-Hargreaves charged

Family files lawsuit against Sesame Place, alleging racial discrimination

States take charge to protect people from extreme heat

First for representation

Saudi Crown prince's lavish Macron visit prompts outcry

Huge screen falls on dancers at Hong Kong

Karan Johar says he is again promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Biden speaks with China's Xi as tension grows over Taiwan

Flooding in central Appalachia kills at least 3 in Kentucky

US economy shrinks again sparking recession fears

Taupō man Graham Philip charged with sabotage believed to be first in New Zealand history

Team Fiji all set for Commonwealth Games

Russia hits Kyiv area as Ukraine seeks to retake south

US economy shrinks again sparking recession fears

KitKat maker Nestle puts up prices again

Focus on performance: Gollings

No changes for Naitasiri

Kulas all fit for selection

Asia's richest woman lost more than half her fortune in China's property crunch

Flour prices to increase from today

Ministry records 205 new COVID cases

Texas school principal disputes findings on school shooting

Ministry completes peer review on Lautoka swimming pool project

Pacific needs to continue the climate change fight: Nasalo

Jamie Campbell Bower praised for addiction post

Bills tabled in Parliament to be discussed in today’s sitting.

Bati to face England in October

Call to stop dumping of household waste: WAF

Roosters down undermanned Sea Eagles

Tourism training for Pacific SME

Lumelume moves to flanker

More threats made to several schools around the country

133 kg of cocaine destroyed

Kulas manager gives back to football

Upskilling workers through TVET is the best investment: Jenkins

Twelve debutants for Pacific Cup

Lautoka lawyer convicted of contempt of court

Certain town councils need assistance all the time: Kumar

FHEC works to establish Mining institution

US to distribute 800,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine

Timely assistance for FANCA Nations Cup

FBC’s operation not cheap: Sayed-Khaiyum

Fiji’s buoyant economy supports smaller budget deficits: ANZ

2022-2023 National Budget passed

MP blames Commission for election chaos

Lautoka murder suspect remanded

Waqanika insults Fijian workers: Sayed-Khaiyum

Blackrock Camp is a magnificent facility: NZ Chief of Army

US makes 'substantial' offer to bring basketball star home

Professor calls for revision of PACER Plus

Two victims found eight years on

Police destroys over $33 million haul of cocaine

Hardships drive Kulas

Plans for new RFMF warehouse

Every woman's body is beach ready, says Spanish government campaign

Buretu villagers adapt to climate change

Big shoes to fill for Moceisawana

McDonald’s UK raises price of cheeseburger for first time in 14 years

Fijians invited to celebrate with FBC

Bowlers ready to roll

Riteish Deshmukh to be seen in a powerful cameo in Ek Villain Returns

Rights of a Child Periodical Report workshop underway

Iraqi protesters break into parliament denouncing the nomination of new premier

Last two ex-officers sentenced to prison

Climbers 'shaken' after surviving avalanche, night in snow cave

Silktails skipper Tavodi out for the season

Chris Rock spills on Will Smith Oscars slap

First ever sales fall for Facebook owner Meta

Uncle cops 13 years for rape

Ministry outsource farming programs

Largest pink diamond in 300 years discovered in Angola

Plumbing licensing announcement welcomed

Fed unleashes another big rate hike in bid to curb inflation

Ex-CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returning with online, cable shows

Thousands who are eligible could miss out on $350 govt payments

Million in lockdown in Wuhan after four cases

Beyoncé fans upset about reported leak of 'Renaissance' album

Kickoff is the key: Gollings

Is Victoria Beckham feuding with daughter-in-law Nicole Beckham-Peltz?

Kulas fly high to make final

Police identify Saudi sisters found dead in Sydney flat

Futsal 20-member squad named

Alleged murderer fronts court today

Germany to play England in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley

Sivo, Blake to meet Koroisau and Kikau

Manchester United complete Lisandro Martinez signing from Ajax in £57m deal

Fuel products' prices to increase from Monday

Genomic sequencing will be done locally: Fong

Shawn Mendes cancels tour dates

COP President witness the impact of climate change

Gas prices soar as Russia cuts German supply

UK remains integral development partner President

Ministry confiscates 130 whales tooth

ACTON Fiji thrives in the ICT sector

Pacific forced to deal with consequences of climate change: Sharma

Training for poll assistants

Freight rates will continue to increase when fuel rises

Localized framework to be implemented soon

PNG through to OFC Nations Cup final

Highlanders call on fans support

Opposition MPs will abuse their positions if elected into government: AG

Nacuqu to lead Fiji 7s

Rabi and Kioa people to become citizens

Municipalities encouraged to improve investor engagement

Thaggard memorial bowling returns after three decades

Manu back on deck for Roosters

RFMF’s development training praised

President meets with Fijian diaspora in UK

Why they split and why it's hard to see their show go

Pelosi Taiwan visit: Beijing vows consequences if US politician travels to island

Six artists to perform at FBC’s 68th birthday concert

Borrowing was necessary: Sayed-Khaiyum

Oral cancer cases on the rise

45 deaths reported, 8730 new cases

Monkeypox: New Zealand's two cases considered recovered

Rapper Rollie Bands shot dead after telling critics to 'pull up'

Visa delay hinders Dranisinukula’s selection

Serial sperm donor Kyle Gordy detained in Fiji

Kulas ready to fly

Allegations levelled against USP

US national further remanded for alleged murder

Senior airport staff fired

Selection headache for Tuisese

Major plans for WAF in the next 12 months

Kikau fined $1500

Testing mechanisms in place: Waqainabete

Mark Ponder, who assaulted police officers sentenced to 63 months in prison

Business picks up post pandemic

Woman 'incredibly shaken' after sexual assault in Auckland

U.S. spots first monkeypox case in a pregnant woman as cases climb

Australians in hospital with COVID hit new record

Vatunisolo and Naiseruvati are our flag bearers

Opposition will oppose anything: Sayed-Khaiyum

Instagram Addresses Plans to Improve After Kylie Jenner Tells Platform

Property prices predicted to have fallen up to 15%

Two typhoid cases identified

Beijing hits back as UK leadership contenders sharpen China rhetoric

Officials acquire Diplomatic Protocol Training

Taxi driver yet to be charged

Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar top MTV VMA nominees

Google posts major ad sales growth slowdown following pandemic

Haiti: 209 killed in Cité Soleil in 10 days

Great voice cast anchors ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

COVID origin studies say evidence points to Wuhan market

Adele announces new dates for Las Vegas residency

US urges China to condemn Myanmar

Satellite firms Eutelsat and OneWeb aim to combine operations

Clinical severity of COVID-19 low: Waqainabete

Selection headache for Cole

Fiji 7's squad named for Birmingham Games

Bulitavu applauds budget

Pio Seci to make NRL debut

Cynical comments missing enormous evidence of progress

Music industry as tough as it has always been

Fuli names final 12

Increased price to renew confidence in copra industry

Opposition continues to belittle government efforts: Usamate

No panic in All Blacks camp: Foster

Pope apologizes for ‘catastrophic’ school policy in Canada

DHL records growth in shipments

Russia to pull out of International Space Station

Amazon Prime subscription price raised by £1 a month

FSA welcomes budget allocation

Russia waging gas war with Nord Stream 1 cuts - Zelensky

Saneem puts PA and NFP on notice

Commonwealth Games live on FBC Sports

Finding the net issues need solving: Cole

Health Ministry continues to send samples abroad

Battle of the forwards in Skipper Cup final

Waqanika accused of lying during budget debate

Japan executes Akihabara mass murderer, say reports

Massive $109.2m invested

'Goodfellas' actor dies at 83

COP26 President’s Fiji visit to enhance climate change action

National Skills Council to address skills shortage

FBC staff to benefit from life insurance cover

PNG Deputy Commissioner commends NCD members

Samisoni hails government initiatives

Fiji welcomes first incentive group from China

Naidu’s lawyer to make further application

Fiji Police reviews recruitment criteria

Repatriating Fijians is our last option: Seruiratu

New role, same result for captain

Fourth COVID-19 dose is needed: Waqainabete