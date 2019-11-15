Bangladesh to introduce death penalty for rape

Bangladesh is to introduce the death penalty for rape cases, following days of protests about the country’s high level of sexual violence against women.

The Law Minister says the president would issue an order on Tuesday making it law.

There was widespread outrage in Bangladesh last week after footage of a brutal gang assault on a 37-year-old woman went viral on social media.

At least 1,000 rapes have been reported in Bangladesh this year.

But many cases go unreported because women fear they will be stigmatised, according to human rights advocates, and in cases that are reported conviction rates are extremely low.

Protesters galvanised by last week’s viral video have demanded faster trials and changes to the way rape cases are prosecuted.