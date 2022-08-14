Bangladesh fuel prices: 'I might start begging in the street'

[Source: BBC]

Bangladesh, one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, has raised fuel prices by more than 50% in just a week.

It blames rising oil prices in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in protest, as another South Asian nation faces a growing financial crisis.

Article continues after advertisement

An unexpected rise in fuel prices in Bangladesh has seen petrol prices go from 91 cents a litre, to $1.37.

Diesel and kerosene have also risen by 42.5%.