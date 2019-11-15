Baby dies after man 'cuts pregnant wife's belly'

A man has been arrested in northern India after slashing his pregnant wife’s stomach with a sickle, leaving her critically ill and causing the death of their unborn baby boy.

The woman was in intensive care in a hospital in the capital, New Delhi.

Her brother said the attack took place because the husband wanted to know the baby’s gender.

The couple already had five daughters.

The woman’s brother said the husband attacked her with a sickle and ripped her stomach saying that he wanted to check the gender of the unborn child.

Police said the baby was stillborn late on Sunday and a man had been remanded in custody.

Daughters are often seen as a burden in India, with families having to pay dowries when they marry, while sons are prized as breadwinners who inherit property and continue the family name.