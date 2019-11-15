BA and Ryanair cancel flights as bookings drop

British Airways and budget rival Ryanair have cancelled hundreds of flights as demand for travel drops amid fears about the spread of coronavirus.

BA is cancelling 226 flights from 16-28 March from London to destinations including New York, Italy, France, Austria, Belgium, Germany and Ireland.

Ryanair will cut up to 25% of flights in and out of Italy from 17 March to 8 April.

Tourists and business people are cutting back on foreign travel.

There could be a “very significant expansion” of the number of cases of coronavirus in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned.