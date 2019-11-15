Austrian officials face lawsuit from 2,500 tourists over ski resort outbreak

Austrian authorities are facing a class action lawsuit involving as many as 2,500 tourists.

This is over their handling of a coronavirus outbreak in the popular Austrian winter sports resort of Ischgl, in Tyrol province.

Ischgl is already being investigated by public prosecutors in Innsbruck, Tyrol’s capital, after hundreds of infected patients were traced back to the resort, as reported by CNN last week.

Authorities in Tyrol are accused of having reacted too late to the first signs of the coronavirus outbreak in Tyrol — particularly in Ischgl — contributing to the spread of the virus in Europe and beyond.

The Austrian Consumer Protection Association (VSV) — which says authorities are responsible for a late reaction at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic — has announced that just five days after a call for action on its website, around 2,500 people have come forward, around 80% of them German. The association told CNN it had filed a report with the public prosecutor’s office in Innsbruck last week.

Hansjörg Mayr, a spokesman for the Innsbruck prosecutor, confirmed to CNN that it had received the report last week and said police have started investigating.

The Austrian Consumer Protection Association told CNN on Monday: ”Today as of 9:00 a.m. about 2,500 people have registered with the VSV who are affected by a coronavirus infection in Tyrol.

There are about 80% German travelers.

“Nearly all reports concern Ischgl. Most of the people are in home quarantine.”