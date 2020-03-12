Austria investigates Ischgl ski resort business for 'hiding case'

Austria is investigating a bar at a popular ski resort for allegedly not reporting a case of coronavirus.

The inquiry focuses on reports that a worker fell ill at the Ischgl resort, in the province of Tyrol, in February.

The resort has been linked to hundreds of cases in Austria, Germany and Scandinavian countries. Despite this, the slopes and bars at the resort stayed open for weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

On Monday Austria said it had confirmed 3,611 cases, a 19% rise in one day.

Europe is the current epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 100,000 people are confirmed to have been infected across the Continent, with Italy the worst-affected country.