Austria avalanche buries at least 10 people at ski resort

[Source: BBC News]

An avalanche has buried at least 10 people at a ski resort in western Austria, police say.

One person has been rescued but the search for survivors is continuing at Lech-Zuers resort, they added.

Officials said about 100 people are involved in the search, which also includes several helicopters and rescue teams with dogs.

Avalanche warnings have been in place in the area throughout the Christmas weekend.

The avalanche happened at about 15:00 local time (16:00 GMT) at an altitude of 2,700m (8,858ft).

Rescuers have asked for headlamps so the search can continue through the night, the Austrian Press Agency (APA) reported.

“We are doing everything we can to rescue the winter sports enthusiasts,” APA has quoted the municipality of Lech as saying.

Avalanches are common in Austria.