Australia's Victoria records huge case jump

Australia’s virus-hit state of Victoria has reported its worst death toll and case rise – prompting fears that a lockdown of the state capital Melbourne is not working.

The second-most populous state confirmed 13 new deaths and 723 new cases.

The spike meant Australia overall had its deadliest day in the pandemic.

Last week, the Victorian government said sick people breaking isolation rules – or not getting tested in time – was leading to continued spread despite lockdown measures.

The result dashes hopes that lower case numbers in recent days meant the state had turned a corner.

Elderly people have made up the majority of deaths reported in the past fortnight.