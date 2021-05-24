Home

World

Australia's opposition leader sidelined with COVID amid election fight

Reuters
April 22, 2022 12:00 pm
Australia's opposition leader said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday in the second week of an election campaign ahead of the May 21 election.

Australia’s opposition leader Anthony Albanese has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to isolate for seven days in the middle of the country’s election campaign in which the Labor party is battling to regain power after nine years.

Albanese said late on Thursday he returned a positive result after a routine PCR test before he was due to travel to Western Australia, campaigning for the election on May 21.

In the latest Newspoll survey run for The Australian newspaper on Monday, Albanese’s Labor was leading the conservative Coalition 53% to 47% on a two-party preferred basis, however, Prime Minister Scott Morrison had widened his lead over Albanese as preferred prime minister to 44% to 37%.

Article continues after advertisement

That survey was conducted ahead of the leaders’ first debate on Wednesday, which commentators said showed the contest remains tight.

