Australia's east coast records 92 deaths, 37k new cases

Australia’s eastern states and territories have recorded 93 COVID deaths and almost 37,000 COVID-19 cases today.

Another 18 people have died with COVID-19 in Queensland as the state records 9,974 new virus cases amid news it is faring better under Omicron than modelling predicted.

Today’s death toll of 39 in Victoria is the highest the state has seen since the second wave, when 59 fatalities were recorded on September 4, 2020.

NSW recorded 35 deaths and 13,333 positive cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday, including 6,256 from PCR tests.

In ACT, a man in his 80s has become the latest fatality from COVID-19, as the national capital recorded another 734 cases.

NSW Health reported 189 people were in intensive care, up from 181 the previous day and 175 on Wednesday. However, the figures remain lower than last week’s peak of 217.

Hospitals are treating 2737 COVID patients – slightly below the seven-day average – while 35 more people have died.