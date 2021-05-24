Australia's Crown Resorts backs $6.3 billion Blackstone bid

Crown Resorts backed a $6.3 billion buyout from private equity giant Blackstone on Monday, giving billionaire James Packer an exit route from the Australian casino firm beset by scandals and regulatory setbacks.

Packer will cash in his chips a decade and a half after he created Crown to shift away from the Packer family’s media empire in a bid to reinvent the dynasty as a gambling business.

The A$13.10 cash offer values Crown below its share price in 2019, before COVID-19 restrictions and damaging regulatory inquiries in the three states it operates, but Chief Executive Steve McCann said it provides much-needed certainty for shareholders.

“When you’re looking at a change of control, it’s not today’s trading price and today’s earnings,” McCann told analysts on a call, responding to a question about whether the company’s decision factored in post-pandemic trading and intense regulatory scrutiny.

“It’s a much broader assessment. This is a pretty fair price.”

Blackstone, which already holds around 10% of Crown, will take over a company facing regulator scrutiny after official investigations found it had knowingly dealt with criminal organizations then misled the authorities about it.

The gambling licence for Crown’s flagship A$2.2 billion casino skyscraper in Sydney remains suspended, more than a year after it was due to open. Crown’s main earner, its Melbourne casino, must operate with a government-appointed supervisor for two years.

“Moving towards a new ownership structure is an important initial step forward in resolving the many regulatory concerns that have been highlighted,” said Angus Gluskie, managing director of White Funds Management, which has Crown shares.

John Ayoub, a portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management, which also holds Crown shares, supported the decision to back the deal – Blackstone’s fourth attempt.

“In light of what’s transpired over the past few years this is a good outcome for all parties involved,” Ayoub said.

As Crown’s biggest shareholder with 37% of the company, Packer’s vote will be pivotal to reach the 75% shareholder approval threshold. A spokesperson for Packer, who would walk away with about A$3.3 billion, declined to comment.

Chris Tynan, senior managing director and head of real estate at Blackstone Australia, said in a statement the company was “very pleased to have entered into a binding implementation agreement with Crown.”