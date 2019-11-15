Australian vaccine abandoned over false HIV response

A promising Australian candidate for a coronavirus vaccine has been abandoned after trial participants returned false HIV positive results.

Australia had previously agreed to buy 51 million doses of the vaccine being developed by Australian firm CSL and the University of Queensland.

The government said orders of other vaccines would now fill the shortfall.

Article continues after advertisement

CSL and UQ stressed that the positive results were false – meaning trial participants’ health was not at risk.

The Australian government said it had now entered an agreement for the Novavax vaccine, and upped its existing order of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

The UK was the first to begin rolling out a vaccine from Pfizer this week.