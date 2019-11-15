Australian test positive for COVID strain originating from South Africa

An Australian has tested positive to a virulent, mutated strain of coronavirus believed to have originated in South Africa.
Genomic testing carried out on a returned traveller, who arrived in Queensland on December 22, found the variant.
Health Minister Yvette D’Ath on Tuesday said it was the first time the South African strain had been found in Australia.
