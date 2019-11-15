Australian soldiers accused of committing 39 murders in Afghanistan

Australian soldiers stand accused of murdering dozens of people in Afghanistan and treating prisoners with cruelty.

The damning findings are outlined in a major report into alleged Australian war crimes in Afghanistan made public today.

The inquiry uncovered scores of instances of unlawful killings and inhumane treatment of detainees.

Since 2016, the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force has examined allegations of war crimes by Australian special forces in Afghanistan.

Over four years, Justice Paul Brereton interviewed more than 400 witnesses and examined tens of thousands of documents.