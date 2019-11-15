Australian PM Scott Morrison wants protesters charged, claims "there was no slavery in Australia"

The Australian Prime Minister says Black Lives Matter protesters should be punished for ignoring COVID-19 restrictions, claiming slavery never existed in Australia.

Tens of thousands of Australians demonstrated this week against systemic racism at home and in the United States, and more protests are planned for the coming days.

Critics have called for marches to be banned on health grounds, sparking debate over freedom of speech and the country’s colonial past.

Conservative leader Scott Morrison says the protests violated social-distancing rules and hampered the lifting of a coronavirus shutdown, endangering the economy.

Morrison did not elaborate on what charges he believes the protesters should face, but authorities have warned they will at least issue fines for violating restrictions on public gatherings.