Australian PM hopeful vows to 'end the climate wars'

Australian opposition leader Anthony Albanese on Sunday promised the country a “better future” in a campaign launch that was light on controversial reforms but drenched in unity and hope.

The Labor party leader promised to “end the climate wars” by creating thousands of jobs in a green-energy transition centred on electric vehicles, revitalise big infrastructure projects and help low-income people buy homes.

Labour is favoured by most polls to win the 21 May general election and topple Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative coalition after years of devastating bushfires, floods and Covid-19.

Hoping to return to government after nine years, Albanese’s centre-left party is using a low-risk strategy. The former infrastructure minister said Labor has learned from past losses that came amid protracted leadership tension and policies seen by some as overly divisive.