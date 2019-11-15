Australian firefighters killed in truck crash while battling fierce bushfires

Two volunteer firefighters have been killed in the battle to contain a fierce blaze that ripped through villages southwest of Sydney.

The NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers were in a truck believed to have been travelling in convoy near the town of Buxton late yesterday when it hit a tree and rolled off the road.

The driver and front passenger died at the scene, police said, while three other firefighters were injured.

The fatal accident occurred at the end of an exhausting day for firefighters.

Earlier yesterday, three firefighters were treated for burns after their truck was enveloped by the bushfire.

Fire and Rescue NSW duty commander Inspector Kernin Lambert had described the conditions as deadly, even for firefighters.

A week-long state of emergency has been declared in NSW and a statewide total fire ban remains in place.