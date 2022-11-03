Australian Federal Police gives Solomon Islands police semi-automatic rifles, vehicles

[Source: ABC]

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force has taken delivery of 60 rifles from Australia.

The Australian Federal Police through its Policing Partnership Programme has provided the guns as well as 11 4WD vehicles and two trucks.

Local media quotes the Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare saying his government places security as a priority.

He said the Solomons must improve and enhance the capability of its police and this transfer of weapons helps realise that.

But the opposition leader, Matthew Wale, called the supply of weapons “very disturbing”.

He asked why the police force needs high-powered guns.

Wale said Solomon Islands has a dark history with guns, and with recent events involving the public demonstrating their frustration against the government, the weapons could be used against the country’s citizens.