Australian election: Labor tipped for narrow win as polls open

Anthony Albanese. [TVNZ]

Australia is expected to get its sixth prime minister in nine years, with polls pointing to a win for Anthony Albanese’s Labor team.

When polls open today, ballots will be cast for 1,203 candidates across the 151 seats in the House of Representatives. As well, 421 Senate candidates are vying for 40 seats across the states and territories.

When 6pm rolls around, the ballots of more than 17 million voters will start to be counted, including those of more than five million people who voted early.

Morrison, who campaigned in Perth yesterday, said the election would be close.

Albanese – who campaigned in South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria said many people who had voted Liberal all their lives were now walking away from the party.

The campaign has focused on the issues of cost of living, economic management, national security, a federal integrity commission, climate and equality and safety for women.

Defeat for Labor will be the fourth successive loss and mean the ALP has won majority government only once in the past 10 elections.

If Morrison wins, he will be the first incumbent prime minister to win two elections in a row since John Howard in 2004.

Election day also marks the 60th anniversary of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander citizens being granted the right to vote in federal elections.