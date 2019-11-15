Home

Australian anchor on Chinese TV detained in China

BBC
September 1, 2020 7:30 am
class="css-uf6wea-RichTextComponentWrapper e1xue1i82" data-component="text-block">
Chinese authorities have detained an Australian citizen working as a high-profile TV anchor, as relations between the two countries deteriorate.
Australia’s foreign ministry said Cheng Lei, an anchor for state broadcaster CGTN, was detained two weeks ago.
Foreign minister Marise Payne said a virtual consular visit had been held with Ms Cheng via video link.
Australia’s government warned its citizens in July that they were at increased risk of detention in China.
Tensions between the two nations have escalated in recent months, after Australia led calls for an official investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in China.
On Monday China announced a second investigation into imports of Australian wine.  Last week, Australia’s federal government said it planned to enact legislation which would allow it to cancel local government deals with foreign countries – a move widely seen as aimed at China.

