Western Australia records fresh community case

Western Australia has recorded a fresh community case of COVID-19, bringing the number of known local infections linked to the Perth Mercure Hotel to three.

The city’s initial locally acquired cases which triggered a snap three-day lockdown, were caused by virus spread in the corridors of the hotel, infecting a man staying adjacent to an infected couple who returned from India.

He had tested negative before returning home to Victoria, spending time in venues across Perth, and infecting a female friend.

Article continues after advertisement

Her case was revealed on Friday but counted yesterday.

However, health authorities revealed that a new confirmed positive had been received, that of a man in his 40s who attended one of the locations visited by the Victorian case, and the related local case.

Residents of metropolitan Perth and the Peel region are under lockdown until midnight tomorrow.