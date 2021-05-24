Victoria sees its worst day of pandemic, NSW eyes early lockdown exit

Victoria has recorded 766 new local cases of COVID-19 – the highest daily number recorded in the state since the pandemic began – as well as four deaths.

Today’s figures overtake the previous record of 700 infections, recorded on August 4, 2020, when Victoria was battling its deadly second wave.

Victorian authorities have urged residents to get vaccinated in a bid to prevent deaths and severe illness.

Article continues after advertisement

About 74.4 per cent of eligible Victorians have received a single dose for the vaccine and 45.2 per cent are now double-dosed.

According to the state government’s roadmap out of lockdown, Victorians will start to see some easing of restrictions about October 26 when the state is expected to hit a 70 per cent double dose vaccination rate.

Today’s spike in cases comes as the organisers of chaotic anti-lockdown protests that have terrorised Melbourne since Monday say they are planning to take to the streets once again.

The collection of groups includes tradespeople opposing mandatory Covid vaccinations, anti-vaxxers, so-called ‘freedom’ defenders, lockdown opponents and conspiracy theorists.

Yesterday’s crowd was smaller than the thousands who unleashed chaos on the Victorian capital on Tuesday, but some 400 protesters brought the city to a standstill for several hours.

Protesters gathered in the CBD and marched through the streets before making their way to the hallowed Shrine of Remembrance, occupying it until late in the afternoon, chanting, yelling, swearing and pelting police with projectiles.

In a furious statement, RSL Victoria said the Shrine should never be a place of protest “under any circumstances”.

“If any individuals or groups choose to express their political views, positions or ideological theories in the grounds of the shrine at any time, they are completely disrespecting the sanctity of this honoured space – those men and women of the Australian Defence Force who have lost their lives, and all Victorian veterans.”

Melbourne is bracing for a fourth consecutive day of demonstrations today, with chat groups on the social media site Telegram confirming plans for more of the same on Thursday.

Individuals inside the online chat claiming to be nurses and teachers say they’ll join the group today and say they’re encouraging colleagues to do the same.