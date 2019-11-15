Victoria sees another drop in new cases

Victoria has recorded another drop in coronavirus cases, after its lowest total in a month yesterday, and 12 new deaths.

There have been 216 new cases in the state in the past 24 hours. That’s a slight drop in cases from yesterday’s total of 222 infections. It is also a drop on yesterday’s 17 deaths.

It comes as disturbing details have emerged in the case of a COVID-infected family in hotel quarantine who may have inadvertently triggered Victoria’s deadly second outbreak.

An inquiry into Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine program has heard he family stayed at the Rydges Hotel in Swanston St, where an “episode of environmental contamination” took place in their room on May 18, after they showed symptoms of COVID-19.

It is thought the family’s distressed children spread human waste in the room.

“Subsequently there is a suggestion that the family were approved to walk outside their room, during which they were accompanied by security guards,” epidemiologist Dr Charles Alpren told the inquiry “It is possible a transmission event or events happened at this point.”