Australia

Victoria records 64 new local cases

NZ Herald
August 28, 2021 11:43 am
Anti-lockdown protesters gathering in Melbourne's CBD earlier this month. [Source: NZ Herald]

Victoria has recorded 64 new local cases of COVID-19, with 49 of those cases linked to known outbreaks.

Of the new cases, only 36 were in quarantine throughout their infectious period.

With only 32.7 per cent of the eligible Victorian population fully vaccinated, Health Minister Martin Foley has been unable to rule out the possibility of the state remaining in lockdown until the 70 to 80 per cent targets set by national cabinet are reached.

The state’s sixth lockdown is due to end next Thursday, but it now seems certain to be extended again as infections continue to rise despite the tough restrictions.

Victoria recorded 79 new Covid cases on Friday and 80 the day before, the highest spike in daily infections since September 2 last year during the state’s deadly second wave.

At Friday’s press conference, the Health Minister was asked if the state was doomed to be in lockdown until vaccination rates reached 70 or 80 per cent.

“I don’t know about that but I know there will be public health measures as there have been for the last 18 months,” Foley responded. “All the Victorian community [needs] to follow the rules and make sure that we get out of the hard lockdown as quick as we can.”

Victorians are living under some of the toughest restrictions implemented during the pandemic, and the government has admitted there are not many more rules it can implement to help halt rising infections.

Foley also refused to commit to a plan to reopen schools after the NSW government announced a plan to get kids back starting on October 25 despite significantly higher case numbers.

