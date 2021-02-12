Victoria officials chasing down 150 airline passengers from NZ

Officials in the Australian state of Victoria are chasing down 150 passengers who arrived in Melbourne yesterday on a flight from New Zealand to ensure they get tested for COVID-19 and isolate until they have a result.

The flight landed before Australia suspended quarantine-free travel from Aotearoa after three members of an Auckland family tested positive for the new transmissible UK variant.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews spoke with Jacinda Ardern, telling her that Victorian officials are following up with passengers to see where they are.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack says the decision to suspend quarantine-free travel from New Zealand will be reviewed in the coming days.

“The trans-tasman bubble, NSW and the Northern Territory have availed themselves of this opportunity, I’m sure that South Australia will no doubt. As I’ve said just a moment ago. It will probably be next but the opportunity is there.”

Passengers arriving in Australia from New Zealand now have to complete 14 days mandatory hotel quarantine.

McCormack says they appreciate that New Zealand is also concerned with a very, very small outbreak, but they will honour the situation, and if at the end of the three days and all is good, the bubble will be lifted.