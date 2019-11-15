Home

Victoria COVID-19 cases rise by 113

abc news
August 27, 2020 12:06 pm

The State of Victoria in Australia has recorded 113 new cases of coronavirus and 23 deaths.

The latest deaths take the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 485.

The increase in cases is the lowest since July 5, when 74 cases were reported.

Victoria has 1,487 active cases of COVID-19 with 121 outbreaks in aged care and 50 active cases in disability facilities yesterday.

